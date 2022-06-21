Berenberg Bank Increases Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target to GBX 74

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 51 ($0.62) to GBX 74 ($0.91) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON SVML opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.90 ($0.66).

