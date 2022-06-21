BiFi (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $249,564.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, BiFi has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $249,564.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00286507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

