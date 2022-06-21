Binance USD Market Capitalization Achieves $17.18 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and $5.00 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,614.09 or 1.00072925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00129805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033925 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,187,011,877 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.