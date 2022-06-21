Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 317.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 294.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $10,767.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.