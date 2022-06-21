Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Raised by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 1.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 65,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,752. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

