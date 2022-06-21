Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $3,365,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

