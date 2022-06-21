Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52.

