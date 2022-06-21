BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Price Target Lowered to €2.60 at UBS Group

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €2.80 ($2.95) to €2.60 ($2.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. BPER Banca has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.14.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

