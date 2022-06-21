British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,675 ($45.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,825.50 ($46.86).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,515.50 ($43.06) on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($44.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,414.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,192.11.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.35), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($341,221.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13 shares of company stock worth $44,138.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

