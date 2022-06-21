Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $61.16

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.