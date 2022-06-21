Brokerages Set Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Target Price at $8.25

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKFG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. Analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

