Brokerages Set Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $20.14

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Navient stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

