Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $111.00

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

