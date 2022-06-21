Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $93,657,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $27.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $640.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.