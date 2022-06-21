Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 185 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

