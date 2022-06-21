Brookstone Capital Management Buys 22,128 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,769. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

