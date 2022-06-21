Brookstone Capital Management Buys 33,727 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,727 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 416,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. 21,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

