Brookstone Capital Management Buys 59,732 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,910,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,093,995 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

