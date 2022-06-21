Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after buying an additional 145,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. 441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.