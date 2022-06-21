Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,618,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after buying an additional 145,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,392,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. 441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $107.11.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.