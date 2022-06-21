Brookstone Capital Management Has $20.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,997 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

