Brookstone Capital Management Has $32.11 Million Position in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $32,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FFSG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 36,892 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

Get FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.