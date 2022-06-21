Brookstone Capital Management Invests $89.92 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,923,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,197,192. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

