Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,737 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $53,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 212,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,876,729. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31.

