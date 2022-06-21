Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 374,993 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,993 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $23,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 170,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,485. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.