Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 40,228 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,155. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.