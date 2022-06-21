Brookstone Capital Management Sells 20,581 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $22.43.

