Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and $7,181.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00577470 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 937.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 320.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

