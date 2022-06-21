Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.