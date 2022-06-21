Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $19.48 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,479. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.