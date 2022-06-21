Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 372,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 395 to CHF 370 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

