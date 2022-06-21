Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $83,965,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,086,000 after buying an additional 1,623,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,189,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

