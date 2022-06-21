Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 244,325 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,325 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 301,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 57,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,971. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

