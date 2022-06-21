Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 19.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.82. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,346. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

