Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Buys Shares of 2,578 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 356.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,561. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

