Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $264,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,560,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.35. 49,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

