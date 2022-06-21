Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

