Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

