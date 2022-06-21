Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

