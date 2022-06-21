Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,700. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.