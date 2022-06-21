Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.