Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

