Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

