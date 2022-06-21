Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,462.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 65,286 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,255,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

