Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,450 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 27.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of International Paper by 59.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.