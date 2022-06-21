Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.73.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

