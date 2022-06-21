Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

