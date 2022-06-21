Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of BMY opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

