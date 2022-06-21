Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 920 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $206,412,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

