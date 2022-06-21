Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.