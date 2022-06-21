Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,611. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

